Morgan Stanley Cuts Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) Price Target to $13.00

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.
IAS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Integral Ad Science from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Integral Ad Science from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Integral Ad Science has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.11.
NASDAQ:IAS opened at $10.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.40. Integral Ad Science has a 1 year low of $9.38 and a 1 year high of $29.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IAS. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Integral Ad Science by 15,557.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,152,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,500,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132,042 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Integral Ad Science by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,474,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,956,000 after buying an additional 499,379 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Integral Ad Science by 7.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,055,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,361,000 after purchasing an additional 138,315 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Integral Ad Science by 47.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,603,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,129,000 after buying an additional 513,654 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Integral Ad Science by 27.3% during the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,053,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,532,000 after buying an additional 225,994 shares during the period.
About Integral Ad Science (Get Rating)
Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, India, and Brazil. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers actionable insights; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.
