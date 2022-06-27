Morgan Stanley Cuts Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) Price Target to $13.00

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

IAS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Integral Ad Science from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Integral Ad Science from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Integral Ad Science has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.11.

NASDAQ:IAS opened at $10.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.40. Integral Ad Science has a 1 year low of $9.38 and a 1 year high of $29.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Integral Ad Science ( NASDAQ:IAS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.05. Integral Ad Science had a negative return on equity of 5.60% and a negative net margin of 14.03%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Integral Ad Science will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IAS. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Integral Ad Science by 15,557.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,152,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,500,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132,042 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Integral Ad Science by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,474,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,956,000 after buying an additional 499,379 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Integral Ad Science by 7.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,055,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,361,000 after purchasing an additional 138,315 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Integral Ad Science by 47.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,603,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,129,000 after buying an additional 513,654 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Integral Ad Science by 27.3% during the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,053,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,532,000 after buying an additional 225,994 shares during the period.

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, India, and Brazil. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers actionable insights; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

