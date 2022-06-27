Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.07

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th.
Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 14.1% per year over the last three years.
Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund stock opened at $4.57 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.59 and its 200-day moving average is $5.00. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund has a fifty-two week low of $4.39 and a fifty-two week high of $6.33.
About Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund (Get Rating)
Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It typically invests in government bonds denominated in the local currencies of emerging markets.
