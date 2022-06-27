Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.07

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 14.1% per year over the last three years.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund stock opened at $4.57 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.59 and its 200-day moving average is $5.00. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund has a fifty-two week low of $4.39 and a fifty-two week high of $6.33.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDD. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $5,736,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,445,626 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $22,183,000 after purchasing an additional 475,934 shares during the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 92.9% during the 1st quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 255,723 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 123,133 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 568.1% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 106,050 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 90,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $254,000.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It typically invests in government bonds denominated in the local currencies of emerging markets.

