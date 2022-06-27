Morgan Stanley Reaffirms Equal Weight Rating for Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK)

Morgan Stanley reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports.

TECK has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$54.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$58.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Teck Resources from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $53.35.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

NYSE:TECK opened at $31.69 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.84 billion, a PE ratio of 5.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.82 and its 200 day moving average is $36.69. Teck Resources has a 12 month low of $19.32 and a 12 month high of $45.90.

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Rating ) (TSE:TECK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Teck Resources had a net margin of 25.82% and a return on equity of 18.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 97.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Teck Resources will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. This is a positive change from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.63%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 1,248.1% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 433,945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,810,000 after buying an additional 401,755 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Teck Resources by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 227,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,676,000 after purchasing an additional 9,747 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Teck Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,926,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Teck Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $249,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Teck Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,272,000. Institutional investors own 55.81% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper, gold, blended bitumen, lead, silver, molybdenum, zinc, and zinc concentrates; chemicals, fertilizers, and other metals.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.