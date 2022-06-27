MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Shares Purchased by Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) by 37.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MSM. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 401.3% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MSM opened at $75.57 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.30 and a twelve month high of $92.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.98.

MSC Industrial Direct ( NYSE:MSM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 24.70% and a net margin of 8.70%. The business had revenue of $862.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $856.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 11th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.71%.

In related news, Director Mitchell Jacobson acquired 4,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $79.19 per share, for a total transaction of $368,550.26. Following the purchase, the director now owns 72,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,737,315.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 31,635 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $2,720,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,325 shares of company stock valued at $3,629,109 over the last 90 days. 28.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MSM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Loop Capital increased their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com raised MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.20.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

