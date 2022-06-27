MSC Industrial Direct (MSM) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, June 29th. Analysts expect MSC Industrial Direct to post earnings of $1.72 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $862.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $856.03 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 24.70%. MSC Industrial Direct’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. On average, analysts expect MSC Industrial Direct to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MSM opened at $75.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.98. MSC Industrial Direct has a fifty-two week low of $72.30 and a fifty-two week high of $92.04.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 11th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.71%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MSM. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.20.

In related news, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 31,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $2,720,610.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mitchell Jacobson purchased 4,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $79.19 per share, with a total value of $368,550.26. Following the purchase, the director now owns 72,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,737,315.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,325 shares of company stock valued at $3,629,109 in the last three months. Insiders own 28.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 34.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,480,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $467,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414,485 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,307,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $367,063,000 after acquiring an additional 38,035 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 7.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,305,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,263,000 after acquiring an additional 91,207 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 0.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,023,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,253,000 after acquiring an additional 5,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 7.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 811,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,131,000 after acquiring an additional 59,456 shares during the last quarter. 76.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile (Get Rating)

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.