MXC (MXC) One Day Trading Volume Tops $6.45 Million

MXC (MXC) traded down 5.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 27th. During the last week, MXC has traded up 22.3% against the US dollar. One MXC coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0811 or 0.00000382 BTC on major exchanges. MXC has a total market cap of $214.17 million and approximately $6.45 million worth of MXC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $61.44 or 0.00289334 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002724 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000594 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $395.06 or 0.01860542 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00005956 BTC.

Planet (AQUA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $64.80 or 0.00305154 BTC.

MXC Profile

MXC is a coin. Its launch date was August 8th, 2018. MXC’s total supply is 2,664,965,800 coins and its circulating supply is 2,642,132,373 coins. MXC’s official website is www.mxc.org . MXC’s official message board is medium.com/mxcoin . MXC’s official Twitter account is @MXCfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MXC is https://reddit.com/r/MXCFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MXC is building a global data network that allows the devices of tomorrow to connect, commit and communicate more efficiently. Cities, companies, and individuals benefit by building the network or using it to transmit and manage their data. MXProtocol will be the standard used for machine to machine (M2M) communication between LPWAN devices. Using MXProtocol will solve the problem of data collision on LPWAN networks and create the platform for smart bidding, and data trade between permissionless blockchains. “

Buying and Selling MXC

