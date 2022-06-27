Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) Shares Acquired by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 223,971 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,049 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.28% of Myriad Genetics worth $5,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 113,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,139,000 after acquiring an additional 11,289 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Myriad Genetics by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 797,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,023,000 after acquiring an additional 13,637 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc. grew its stake in Myriad Genetics by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 13,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Myriad Genetics in the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Myriad Genetics by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 190,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,244,000 after buying an additional 32,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

MYGN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Myriad Genetics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Myriad Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Myriad Genetics from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th.

In other Myriad Genetics news, Director Daniel K. Spiegelman sold 6,424 shares of Myriad Genetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total value of $123,662.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,980 shares in the company, valued at $654,115. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MYGN stock opened at $18.95 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -157.92 and a beta of 1.57. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.02 and a fifty-two week high of $36.95.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $164.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.09 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 2.75% and a negative net margin of 1.20%. Myriad Genetics’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops and commercializes genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and mental health applications. It provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, or metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.

