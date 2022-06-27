Namecoin Trading Up 6.9% This Week (NMC)

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 27th. Namecoin has a market cap of $20.17 million and $6,968.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Namecoin has traded 6.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Namecoin coin can now be bought for about $1.37 or 0.00006451 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Namecoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,218.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.78 or 0.00540960 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.24 or 0.00288633 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001037 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00012250 BTC.

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Uno Re (UNO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000264 BTC.

About Namecoin

NMC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 19th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. Namecoin’s official website is www.namecoin.org . Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “It is based on the code of bitcoin and uses the same proof-of-work algorithm. It is limited to 21 million coins. Each Namecoin record consists of a key and a value which can be up to 520 bytes in size. Each key is actually a path, with the namespace preceding the name of the record. The key d/example signifies a record stored in the DNS namespace d with the name example and corresponds to the record for the example.bit website. The content of d/example is expected to conform to the DNS namespace specification. The current fee for a record is 0.01 NMC and records expire after 36000 blocks (~200 days) unless updated or renewed. Namecoins used to purchase records are marked as used and destroyed, as giving the fee to miners would enable larger miners to register names at a significant discount. “

Namecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Namecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Namecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Namecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Namecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Namecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.