NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
NYSE:NNVC opened at $2.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.81. The company has a market cap of $23.57 million, a P/E ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.03. NanoViricides has a 1-year low of $1.04 and a 1-year high of $7.86.
NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter.
NanoViricides, Inc, a nano-biopharmaceutical research and development company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of viral infections. The company develops Human Coronavirus Program for COVID-19 seasonal coronavirus affliction; HerpeCide Dermal Topical and Eye Drops for the treatment of shingles, PHN, chickenpox, herpes, recurrent herpes labialis, genital herpes, and ocular herpes keratitis; and HerpeCide IntraOcular Injection for viral acute retinal necrosis The company also develops FluCide Broad-Spectrum Anti-Influenza nanoviricide, which is injectable for hospitalized patients and oral for outpatients; Nanoviricide eye drops for viral diseases of the external eye; DengueCide for treatment of various types of Dengue viruses; and HIVCide, an escape-resistant anti-HIV nanoviricide.
