Nasdacoin Price Reaches $0.0009 on Top Exchanges (NSD)

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 27th. In the last seven days, Nasdacoin has traded 19.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Nasdacoin has a market cap of $24,796.47 and approximately $2,597.00 worth of Nasdacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nasdacoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

MYCE (MYCE) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Nasdacoin

NSD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. Nasdacoin’s total supply is 29,119,300 coins. Nasdacoin’s official Twitter account is @nasdacoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nasdacoin is nasdacoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nasdacoin is an open source, peer-to-peer, developed with the scrypt algorithm in the POW / POS hybrid format that enables people with entrepreneurial profiles and passionate about the financial and technology market to save and invest their wealth in a decentralized currency and possibly earn an income. “

Buying and Selling Nasdacoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nasdacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nasdacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nasdacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

