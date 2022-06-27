Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) CEO Sells $59,075.52 in Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.76, for a total value of $59,075.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 64,777 shares in the company, valued at $2,316,425.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Steven Leonard Chapman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 22nd, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 894 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total value of $32,309.16.

On Monday, April 4th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,559 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total value of $67,177.31.

On Monday, March 28th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 2,605 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.63, for a total value of $103,236.15.

Shares of NTRA opened at $41.38 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 4.24. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 1.24. Natera, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.10 and a fifty-two week high of $129.09.

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The medical research company reported ($1.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.50) by $0.05. Natera had a negative net margin of 81.90% and a negative return on equity of 96.99%. The company had revenue of $194.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.74) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Natera, Inc. will post -5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NTRA. Cowen reduced their target price on Natera from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Natera from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Natera from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Natera from $100.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Natera to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.73.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Natera during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Natera by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 300 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Natera by 1,041.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 696 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Natera in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Industry Ventures L.L.C. acquired a new position in Natera in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to identify chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

