National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.24

National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th.

National Research has decreased its dividend by an average of 24.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NASDAQ:NRC opened at $38.90 on Monday. National Research has a twelve month low of $30.93 and a twelve month high of $55.67. The company has a market cap of $980.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.83 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

National Research ( NASDAQ:NRC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. National Research had a return on equity of 45.08% and a net margin of 24.36%. The business had revenue of $38.44 million during the quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Amandla Mk Trust sold 246,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $8,869,608.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,761,639 shares in the company, valued at $171,419,004. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 259,037 shares of company stock valued at $9,381,987. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in National Research by 7.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in National Research by 2.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 90,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in National Research by 52.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in National Research by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 921,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,541,000 after purchasing an additional 3,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP grew its stake in National Research by 40.7% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 26,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 7,525 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.24% of the company’s stock.

National Research Company Profile

National Research Corporation provides analytics and insights that facilitate measurement and enhancement of the patient and employee experience in the United States and Canada. Its portfolio of subscription-based solutions provides actionable information and analysis to healthcare organizations across a range of mission-critical, constituent-related elements, including patient experience, service recovery, care transitions, health risk assessments, employee engagement, reputation management, and brand loyalty.

