Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.
NTUS stock opened at $32.65 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.69 and a 200 day moving average of $27.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 88.25 and a beta of 0.23. Natus Medical has a twelve month low of $20.90 and a twelve month high of $33.93.
Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $119.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.80 million. Natus Medical had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 10.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Natus Medical will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.
About Natus Medical
Natus Medical Incorporated provides medical device solutions focuses on the diagnosis and treatment of patients with central nervous and sensory system disorders worldwide. It offers products and technologies used for the screening, detection, treatment, monitoring, and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological and neurosurgical treatments, epilepsy, sleep disorders, and neuromuscular diseases.
