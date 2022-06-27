Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

NTUS stock opened at $32.65 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.69 and a 200 day moving average of $27.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 88.25 and a beta of 0.23. Natus Medical has a twelve month low of $20.90 and a twelve month high of $33.93.

Get Natus Medical alerts:

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $119.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.80 million. Natus Medical had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 10.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Natus Medical will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Natus Medical in the 3rd quarter worth $433,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Natus Medical during the third quarter valued at $396,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Natus Medical by 29.1% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 59,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after buying an additional 13,300 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Natus Medical by 6.0% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Natus Medical by 0.3% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,142,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,661,000 after buying an additional 3,384 shares during the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Natus Medical (Get Rating)

Natus Medical Incorporated provides medical device solutions focuses on the diagnosis and treatment of patients with central nervous and sensory system disorders worldwide. It offers products and technologies used for the screening, detection, treatment, monitoring, and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological and neurosurgical treatments, epilepsy, sleep disorders, and neuromuscular diseases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Natus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.