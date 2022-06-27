Neighbourly Pharmacy (TSE:NBLY) Price Target Cut to C$35.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Neighbourly Pharmacy (TSE:NBLY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by research analysts at TD Securities from C$39.00 to C$35.00 in a report released on Saturday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 42.62% from the company’s current price.

NBLY has been the topic of several other research reports. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded shares of Neighbourly Pharmacy to a “buy” rating and set a C$40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$39.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$35.00 to C$28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th.

Get Neighbourly Pharmacy alerts:

NBLY stock opened at C$24.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.22, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.78. Neighbourly Pharmacy has a 1 year low of C$20.65 and a 1 year high of C$40.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$24.89. The firm has a market cap of C$842.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.56.

Neighbourly Pharmacy Inc owns and operates a chain of retail pharmacies in Canada. It operates in 172 locations. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Neighbourly Pharmacy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neighbourly Pharmacy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.