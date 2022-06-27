Neighbourly Pharmacy (TSE:NBLY) PT Lowered to C$25.00

Neighbourly Pharmacy (TSE:NBLY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$33.00 to C$25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 1.87% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on NBLY. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$41.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Saturday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$39.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. TD Securities cut their price objective on Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$39.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Saturday. Industrial Alliance Securities raised Neighbourly Pharmacy to a “buy” rating and set a C$40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Desjardins raised their target price on Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Thursday, March 24th.

Shares of NBLY stock opened at C$24.54 on Friday. Neighbourly Pharmacy has a twelve month low of C$20.65 and a twelve month high of C$40.07. The stock has a market cap of C$842.56 million and a PE ratio of -9.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$24.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.22.

Neighbourly Pharmacy Inc owns and operates a chain of retail pharmacies in Canada. It operates in 172 locations. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

