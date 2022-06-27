Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on UEPS. TheStreet upgraded Net 1 UEPS Technologies from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. B. Riley raised their price target on Net 1 UEPS Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

Get Net 1 UEPS Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ:UEPS opened at $4.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $271.04 million, a PE ratio of -9.54 and a beta of 1.23. Net 1 UEPS Technologies has a 52-week low of $3.84 and a 52-week high of $6.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.02.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies ( NASDAQ:UEPS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). The business had revenue of $35.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.31 million. Net 1 UEPS Technologies had a negative return on equity of 10.59% and a negative net margin of 20.01%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Net 1 UEPS Technologies will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UEPS. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 51.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 21,375 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 42.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 343,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after buying an additional 102,595 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,960,000. Finally, Hosking Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 64.8% in the first quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 621,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,646,000 after buying an additional 244,228 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

About Net 1 UEPS Technologies (Get Rating)

Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc, a financial technology company, provides fintech products and services to unbanked and underbanked individuals and small businesses primarily in South Africa and internationally. The company develops payment technologies to offers financial and value -added services to its customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Net 1 UEPS Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Net 1 UEPS Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.