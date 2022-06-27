NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered NetScout Systems from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and cut their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ NTCT opened at $34.74 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.48, a PEG ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.63. NetScout Systems has a one year low of $26.01 and a one year high of $37.68.

NetScout Systems ( NASDAQ:NTCT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $191.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.50 million. NetScout Systems had a return on equity of 4.66% and a net margin of 4.32%. The business’s revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that NetScout Systems will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTCT. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NetScout Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in NetScout Systems by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the period. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in shares of NetScout Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in NetScout Systems by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NetScout Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

