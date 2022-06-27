Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. (NBW) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on July 15th

Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBW – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, June 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0448 per share on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th.

NBW stock opened at $11.14 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.51. Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund has a 52-week low of $10.69 and a 52-week high of $14.99.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 235,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after purchasing an additional 19,866 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund by 168.7% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 81,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 50,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 64,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 12,584 shares in the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman California Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal bonds which have income that is exempt from federal income tax and California state personal tax.

