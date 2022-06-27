Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc. (NBO) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 29th

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, June 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0393 per share on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th.

NBO opened at $9.62 on Monday. Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund has a twelve month low of $9.41 and a twelve month high of $13.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NBO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 2,266 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 114,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 8,580 shares in the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in tax-exempt municipal bonds with remaining maturities of less than 15 years.

