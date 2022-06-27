New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,509 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 956 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF comprises 1.5% of New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $2,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

SDY stock opened at $120.68 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.85. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $113.22 and a 1 year high of $133.22.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

