New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. Decreases Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 615 shares during the period. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 135.5% in the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

RTX opened at $94.59 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.00 and a fifty-two week high of $106.02. The firm has a market cap of $140.68 billion, a PE ratio of 33.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.24.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.83 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 6.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.85%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RTX shares. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Friday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.91.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

