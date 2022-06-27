New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 100.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,026 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,515 shares during the quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHB. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 99.7% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 589.4% during the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHB opened at $45.73 on Monday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12-month low of $42.60 and a 12-month high of $57.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.17.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

