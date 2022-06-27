New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $3.18 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 68,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,914 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises 1.7% of New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Everhart Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 71,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,314,000 after buying an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 50,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,345,000 after acquiring an additional 5,407 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 268,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,388,000 after acquiring an additional 20,378 shares in the last quarter. Geometric Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 344,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,908,000 after purchasing an additional 16,172 shares during the last quarter.

VWO stock opened at $42.19 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.16. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $40.02 and a 52-week high of $54.74.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

