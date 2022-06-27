NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.15 Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink issued their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, June 24th. SVB Leerink analyst S. Davis anticipates that the company will earn $0.15 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for NextGen Healthcare’s current full-year earnings is $0.61 per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for NextGen Healthcare’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on NXGN. Guggenheim upgraded shares of NextGen Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextGen Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.40.

NASDAQ:NXGN opened at $18.11 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 603.87 and a beta of 1.18. NextGen Healthcare has a one year low of $13.64 and a one year high of $21.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.95.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.19. The firm had revenue of $151.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.07 million. NextGen Healthcare had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS.

In other news, Director Craig A. Barbarosh sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total value of $66,535.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 71,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,353,188.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO David A. Metcalfe sold 33,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total transaction of $680,482.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 155,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,117,311.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 78,176 shares of company stock valued at $1,561,817. Corporate insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NXGN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in NextGen Healthcare by 90.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,641,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,199,000 after acquiring an additional 780,320 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in NextGen Healthcare by 5,107.7% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 408,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,546,000 after acquiring an additional 400,852 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in NextGen Healthcare by 104.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 704,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,725,000 after acquiring an additional 359,501 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in NextGen Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth about $7,113,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in NextGen Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $5,091,000. 71.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides healthcare technology solutions in the United States. The company offers clinical care solutions, including NextGen Enterprise EHR; financial solutions, such as NextGen Enterprise PM; patient engagement solutions comprising NextGen Virtual Visits; integrated clinical care and financial solutions consisting of NextGen Office; interoperability solutions that include NextGen Share and Mirth Connect; data and analytics solutions, which comprise NextGen Health Data Hub; and value based care solutions, including NextGen Population Health Solutions.

