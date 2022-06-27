Nine Entertainment Co. Holdings Limited (ASX:NEC) Insider Nicholas (Nick) Falloon Purchases 582,672 Shares

Nine Entertainment Co. Holdings Limited (ASX:NEC – Get Rating) insider Nicholas (Nick) Falloon purchased 582,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of A$2.61 ($1.81) per share, for a total transaction of A$1,520,191.25 ($1,055,688.37).

Nicholas (Nick) Falloon also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Nine Entertainment alerts:

On Thursday, May 5th, Nicholas (Nick) Falloon 7,300 shares of Nine Entertainment stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.90.

Nine Entertainment Co Holdings Limited engages in the broadcasting and program production businesses across free to air television, video on demand, and metropolitan radio networks in Australia. It operates through Broadcasting, Digital and Publishing, Domain Group, and Stan segments. The company provides television services under the brands, including Channel 9, 9Gem, 9Go!, 9Life, and 9Rush; video on demand platform under 9Now brand; radio stations under 2GB, 3AW, 4BC, 6PR, 2UE, 4BH, 6GT, Magic1278 brands; and publishes newspapers, news-inserted magazines, and events, as well as nine.com.au, a site of news, lifestyle, sport, and entertainment content.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nine Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nine Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.