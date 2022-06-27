Nordea Investment Management AB Buys 53,395 Shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) by 80.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 119,752 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,395 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.07% of Janus Henderson Group worth $4,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 281.1% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the 4th quarter worth about $91,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, Motco bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Edward P. Garden acquired 16,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.77 per share, with a total value of $573,822.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward P. Garden bought 201,005 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.71 per share, with a total value of $7,177,888.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on JHG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $25.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.17.

Shares of NYSE:JHG opened at $25.62 on Monday. Janus Henderson Group plc has a twelve month low of $22.85 and a twelve month high of $48.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.89 and its 200-day moving average is $33.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.46.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $620.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.90 million. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.09%. This is an increase from Janus Henderson Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Janus Henderson Group’s payout ratio is 49.06%.

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

