Nordea Investment Management AB Cuts Stock Holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Nordea Investment Management AB trimmed its stake in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,397 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,209 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.05% of Juniper Networks worth $6,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Juniper Networks by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,261,011 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,223,460,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939,731 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,957,990 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $534,150,000 after buying an additional 432,592 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Juniper Networks by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,179,264 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $255,984,000 after buying an additional 255,783 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Juniper Networks by 17.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,339,346 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $174,457,000 after acquiring an additional 951,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Juniper Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $161,990,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Juniper Networks stock opened at $29.15 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.12 and a 12-month high of $38.14. The company has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.30, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.23.

Juniper Networks ( NYSE:JNPR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. Juniper Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is presently 81.55%.

In other news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 6,000 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total transaction of $191,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 171,835 shares in the company, valued at $5,471,226.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total value of $181,204.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 885,260 shares in the company, valued at $28,877,181.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,860 shares of company stock worth $1,638,890 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on JNPR. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Juniper Networks in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Juniper Networks from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Juniper Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.57.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

