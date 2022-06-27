Nordea Investment Management AB Purchases Shares of 100,406 Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 100,406 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $4,530,000. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.14% of Ameris Bancorp at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ABCB. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,080 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Ameris Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $1,112,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ameris Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $2,165,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Ameris Bancorp by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 530,452 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,353,000 after purchasing an additional 27,241 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Ameris Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $1,115,000. 88.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of ABCB stock opened at $41.23 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Ameris Bancorp has a 12 month low of $39.59 and a 12 month high of $56.63.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 31.99% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The business had revenue of $259.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Ameris Bancorp’s payout ratio is 12.53%.

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

