Nordea Investment Management AB Raises Position in OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK)

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,329,997 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,908 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.20% of OPKO Health worth $4,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 165,928 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 26,707 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management purchased a new position in OPKO Health in the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in OPKO Health in the fourth quarter worth $267,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in OPKO Health by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 886,730 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,265,000 after buying an additional 16,064 shares during the period. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of OPKO Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

In other OPKO Health news, Vice Chairman Elias A. Zerhouni acquired 89,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.79 per share, for a total transaction of $249,984.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 89,600 shares in the company, valued at $249,984. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.31 per share, with a total value of $231,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,406,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,699,463.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 1,729,600 shares of company stock valued at $4,674,584 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 40.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OPK opened at $2.64 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. OPKO Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.17 and a twelve month high of $5.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.67 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.39.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). OPKO Health had a negative net margin of 7.49% and a negative return on equity of 6.86%. The company had revenue of $329.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. OPKO Health’s quarterly revenue was down 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that OPKO Health, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on OPKO Health from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OPKO Health in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

OPKO Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers and governmental units; and a novel diagnostic instrument system to provide blood test results in the point-of-care setting, as well as 4Kscore prostate cancer testing services.

