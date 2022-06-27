Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 139 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Nordea Investment Management AB decreased its stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $4,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 25,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,928,000 after buying an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 336,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,624,000 after purchasing an additional 17,163 shares in the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its position in Charter Communications by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 12,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Charter Communications by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its position in Charter Communications by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $463.12 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $77.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.69. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $407.75 and a 12-month high of $825.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $474.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $551.39.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $6.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.46 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $13.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.21 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 25.34% and a net margin of 9.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.11 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 29.78 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on CHTR. TheStreet lowered Charter Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $815.00 to $735.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Pivotal Research lowered their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $750.00 to $585.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $582.00 to $515.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $672.95.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

