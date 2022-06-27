North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA) Insider Purchases C$282,771.68 in Stock

North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA – Get Rating) (NYSE:NOA) insider North American Construction Group Ltd. purchased 19,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$14.80 per share, with a total value of C$282,771.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$282,771.68.

North American Construction Group Ltd. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get North American Construction Group alerts:

On Friday, June 24th, North American Construction Group Ltd. bought 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$14.17 per share, for a total transaction of C$270,656.55.

On Wednesday, June 22nd, North American Construction Group Ltd. bought 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$14.48 per share, with a total value of C$276,539.35.

On Friday, June 17th, North American Construction Group Ltd. purchased 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$14.52 per share, for a total transaction of C$277,333.91.

On Wednesday, June 15th, North American Construction Group Ltd. acquired 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$16.16 per share, with a total value of C$308,621.62.

On Monday, June 13th, North American Construction Group Ltd. bought 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$15.86 per share, for a total transaction of C$302,956.56.

On Friday, June 10th, North American Construction Group Ltd. purchased 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$16.35 per share, with a total value of C$312,290.73.

On Wednesday, June 8th, North American Construction Group Ltd. bought 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$17.18 per share, with a total value of C$328,231.59.

On Monday, June 6th, North American Construction Group Ltd. purchased 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$16.83 per share, for a total transaction of C$321,525.58.

On Friday, June 3rd, North American Construction Group Ltd. acquired 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$16.83 per share, with a total value of C$321,418.62.

On Wednesday, June 1st, North American Construction Group Ltd. bought 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$16.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$318,922.25.

Shares of TSE NOA opened at C$14.01 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$16.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$17.87. North American Construction Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$13.97 and a 52-week high of C$22.00. The firm has a market cap of C$397.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66.

North American Construction Group ( TSE:NOA Get Rating ) (NYSE:NOA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported C$0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.56 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$176.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$186.90 million. Analysts anticipate that North American Construction Group Ltd. will post 2.5099999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.79%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NOA shares. CIBC cut their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$23.00 to C$22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 29th. Raymond James lifted their target price on North American Construction Group from C$26.50 to C$27.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on North American Construction Group from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, North American Construction Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$26.50.

North American Construction Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides equipment maintenance, and mining and heavy construction services in Canada, the United States, and Australia. The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for North American Construction Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North American Construction Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.