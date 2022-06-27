NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Acquires 1,194 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,622 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $8,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth $7,918,804,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 38,084.4% in the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 1,494,920 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,579,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491,005 shares during the period. Clear Street LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth $1,447,578,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,465,720 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $34,309,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,579 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3,344.9% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 616,255 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $659,544,000 after purchasing an additional 598,366 shares during the period. 40.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Elon Musk sold 345,601 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $898.00, for a total transaction of $310,349,698.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 168,193,251 shares in the company, valued at $151,037,539,398. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 433 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total transaction of $311,028.23. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,773,481.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 413,169 shares of company stock valued at $365,584,809 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $737.12 on Monday. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $620.46 and a fifty-two week high of $1,243.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $779.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $896.29. The company has a market capitalization of $763.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.22. Tesla had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 28.11%. The business had revenue of $18.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TSLA. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Tesla from $960.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $891.35.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

