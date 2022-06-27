NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Acquires 295,163 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 197.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 444,488 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 295,163 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for 1.2% of NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $24,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Holloway Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 197,302 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $11,002,000 after buying an additional 8,077 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 17,302 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 3,462 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 69,127 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,855,000 after buying an additional 9,713 shares during the last quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,680 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,042,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 668,844 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,295,000 after purchasing an additional 116,264 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on CSCO. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Cowen decreased their price target on Cisco Systems to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Cisco Systems from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.05.

Cisco Systems stock opened at $44.10 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.52. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.02 and a 12 month high of $64.29. The company has a market capitalization of $182.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.99.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 23.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

In other news, COO Maria Martinez sold 3,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total transaction of $157,237.52. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 295,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,798,518.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total value of $160,358.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,784 shares in the company, valued at $3,501,178.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,326 shares of company stock worth $1,103,159. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

