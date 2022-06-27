NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Buys 5,585 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 125,441 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,585 shares during the quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $9,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amphenol in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Amphenol in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Amphenol in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Amphenol in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Amphenol in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. 95.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APH stock opened at $65.85 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.98. The stock has a market cap of $39.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.21. Amphenol Co. has a 1 year low of $61.67 and a 1 year high of $88.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 17th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.74%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $87.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.22.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

