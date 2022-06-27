NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Increases Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,006 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $12,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth $808,203,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,484,443 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,218,874,000 after purchasing an additional 600,643 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,795,472 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,102,958,000 after purchasing an additional 570,001 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 615.6% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 449,631 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $172,006,000 after purchasing an additional 386,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth $139,179,000. Institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GS stock opened at $302.75 on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $278.15 and a 12-month high of $426.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $309.85 and its 200 day moving average is $339.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.40.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $10.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.61 by $2.15. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 31.21% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The company had revenue of $12.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $18.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 37.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.53%.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 9,768 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.57, for a total value of $3,268,079.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,467 shares in the company, valued at $32,274,964.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 90,427 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total transaction of $1,732,581.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,130,987 shares in the company, valued at $59,989,710.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,330,390 shares of company stock worth $28,952,332 in the last 90 days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on GS shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $349.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $416.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $546.00 to $519.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $440.73.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

