NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Lowers Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC decreased its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 94,151 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 13,773 shares during the quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $8,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. New World Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the third quarter worth about $225,000. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 32.1% in the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 2,911 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 146.4% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 76,940 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $8,487,000 after buying an additional 45,720 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the third quarter worth about $356,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.3% in the third quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 44,522 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,911,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. 69.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $78.11 on Monday. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $68.39 and a 12-month high of $126.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.98.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 53.43% and a net margin of 14.07%. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Starbucks from $94.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com cut Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. TheStreet cut Starbucks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Wedbush cut Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Starbucks from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.72.

In other news, CEO Howard D. Schultz purchased 72,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $68.85 per share, with a total value of $4,991,625.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 19,606,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,349,939,196. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz purchased 137,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $72.67 per share, with a total value of $9,992,125.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 19,534,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,419,569,208.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

