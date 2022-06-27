Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Buys 217 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,513 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd bought a new position in Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,005,000. InTrack Investment Management Inc acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the first quarter worth about $346,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth about $376,000. Welch Group LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 2,737 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,247 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after buying an additional 1,793 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

MDT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on Medtronic from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Needham & Company LLC cut Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Atlantic Securities cut Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Cowen set a $125.00 price objective on Medtronic and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Medtronic from $116.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.55.

MDT opened at $90.22 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $121.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.74. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $86.95 and a 52-week high of $135.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $99.95 and its 200-day moving average is $103.96.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 15.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 72.92%.

About Medtronic (Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.