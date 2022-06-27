Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Buys 2,265 Shares of Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,982 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC owned about 0.22% of Vishay Precision Group worth $964,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VPG. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 1.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 208,622 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,253,000 after acquiring an additional 2,053 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 0.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 942,237 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $32,762,000 after acquiring an additional 3,938 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 9.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 62,039 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 43,666 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Vishay Precision Group by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 73,171 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,713,000 after purchasing an additional 5,984 shares during the period. 76.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:VPG opened at $28.95 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $394.73 million, a P/E ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.09. Vishay Precision Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.75 and a 1 year high of $39.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 2.65.

Vishay Precision Group ( NYSE:VPG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $87.67 million for the quarter. Vishay Precision Group had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 6.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS.

In other Vishay Precision Group news, Director Wes Cummins acquired 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.34 per share, for a total transaction of $423,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 280,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,775,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 6.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on VPG shares. Sidoti reduced their price objective on Vishay Precision Group from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com raised Vishay Precision Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th.

Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets specialized sensors, weighing solutions, and measurement systems in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Sensors, Weighing Solutions, and Measurement Systems.

