Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Buys 667 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its stake in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,315 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $1,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Kellogg in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Kellogg during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Schubert & Co bought a new stake in Kellogg during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Kellogg during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Kellogg during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 84.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total value of $10,319,863.33. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,316,450 shares in the company, valued at $4,047,114,534.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 876,918 shares of company stock worth $60,969,185 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Kellogg stock opened at $70.72 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $23.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.47 and its 200-day moving average is $66.16. Kellogg has a one year low of $59.54 and a one year high of $75.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.19. Kellogg had a return on equity of 34.82% and a net margin of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. Kellogg’s payout ratio is presently 51.67%.

K has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $66.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Kellogg from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. UBS Group began coverage on Kellogg in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Kellogg from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Kellogg from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kellogg currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.10.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

