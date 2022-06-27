Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Buys 80,687 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 96.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,141 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,687 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $8,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 66,475,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,566,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,460 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,356,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,975,551,000 after buying an additional 485,650 shares during the last quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 380.3% in the 4th quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,476,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,192,000 after purchasing an additional 5,128,374 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,436,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,752,000 after buying an additional 1,297,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,510,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327,507 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHX opened at $46.22 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.63. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $43.02 and a twelve month high of $57.49.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

