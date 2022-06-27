Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Has $2.71 Million Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC decreased its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $2,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 132.7% in the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Diageo by 432.0% during the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Diageo in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Diageo during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Diageo during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Diageo stock opened at $182.80 on Monday. Diageo plc has a 12-month low of $166.24 and a 12-month high of $223.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $187.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $197.98.

DEO has been the subject of several research reports. Societe Generale raised their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,250 ($52.06) to GBX 4,500 ($55.12) in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Diageo from GBX 4,700 ($57.57) to GBX 4,400 ($53.90) in a report on Friday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,200.00.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

