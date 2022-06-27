Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Lowers Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC reduced its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,565 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 241 shares during the period. United Parcel Service accounts for 1.3% of Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $4,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,592 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 91,950 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,720,000 after acquiring an additional 2,866 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 5,798 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 496.8% in the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 65,972 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,148,000 after acquiring an additional 54,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 35,018 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,510,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. 57.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UPS has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital upgraded United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $232.00 to $189.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 target price on United Parcel Service in a report on Friday, May 27th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $249.00 to $217.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $263.00 to $226.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.69.

Shares of UPS opened at $183.30 on Monday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $165.34 and a 52 week high of $233.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $160.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $179.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $199.22.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.18. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 82.94% and a net margin of 10.90%. The firm had revenue of $24.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.63%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

