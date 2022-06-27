Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Purchases 339 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its position in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,816 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $1,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Equifax by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,718,478 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,138,263,000 after acquiring an additional 44,203 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Equifax by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,468,423 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,772,260,000 after buying an additional 33,443 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Equifax by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,934,609 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,444,804,000 after buying an additional 77,697 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Equifax by 131.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,112,175 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $911,215,000 after buying an additional 1,768,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Equifax by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,065,551 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $897,562,000 after buying an additional 536,419 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EFX opened at $184.83 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.50. Equifax Inc. has a 12-month low of $169.25 and a 12-month high of $300.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $196.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $226.80.

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 15.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Equifax’s payout ratio is currently 25.20%.

In other news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.74, for a total value of $3,071,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,945,500.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EFX shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Equifax from $285.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Equifax in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Equifax from $255.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Equifax from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Equifax from $250.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.92.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

