Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Raises Stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,945 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 980 shares during the quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $3,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

NASDAQ:TROW opened at $121.50 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $123.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.45. The company has a market capitalization of $27.62 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.34. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.72 and a 52-week high of $224.55.

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.76 by ($0.14). T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 37.64% and a return on equity of 33.38%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.83%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TROW. StockNews.com began coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered T. Rowe Price Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $160.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $142.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup reduced their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $156.00 price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.00.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 730 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $91,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,636,125. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About T. Rowe Price Group (Get Rating)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.