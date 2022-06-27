Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Sells 15 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lessened its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,176 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 15 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $1,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 1,391 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 474 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 636 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,584 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 290 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

MTD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,240.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Mettler-Toledo International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $1,600.00 to $1,410.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th.

In other news, insider Gerry Keller sold 948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,195.60, for a total value of $1,133,428.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 505 shares in the company, valued at $603,778. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 400 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,245.00, for a total value of $498,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,100,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,571 shares of company stock valued at $48,377,720. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MTD opened at $1,146.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.89, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $26.08 billion, a PE ratio of 33.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,245.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,385.56. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,082.78 and a fifty-two week high of $1,714.75.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $7.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.32 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $897.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $868.08 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 540.97% and a net margin of 20.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 38.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

