Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Sells 300 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC decreased its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 26.8% in the first quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after buying an additional 2,019 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 46.0% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 109,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,897,000 after purchasing an additional 34,501 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 147.7% in the first quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 12,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 7,229 shares during the period. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, G&S Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 26,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,565,000 after acquiring an additional 8,573 shares in the last quarter.

BATS QUAL opened at $116.06 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $120.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.63. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $88.63.

