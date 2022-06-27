Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Sells 339 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC decreased its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,639 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 339 shares during the quarter. Accenture makes up approximately 1.5% of Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $5,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ACN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Accenture by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,215,372 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $19,158,583,000 after purchasing an additional 772,476 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,117,172 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,826,880,000 after buying an additional 817,970 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Accenture by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,724,559 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,434,616,000 after acquiring an additional 290,325 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at $2,346,198,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Accenture by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,291,047 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,193,403,000 after purchasing an additional 302,484 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ACN. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Accenture from $368.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating and a $337.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Accenture from $435.00 to $357.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $446.00 to $386.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Accenture presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $360.03.

ACN opened at $299.37 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.24. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $268.17 and a 12 month high of $417.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $294.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $328.94.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by ($0.05). Accenture had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 31.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 10.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 13th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.63%.

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.55, for a total transaction of $232,912.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,784,275.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 470 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.06, for a total transaction of $148,078.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 26,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,326,090.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,757 shares of company stock worth $3,386,681. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

