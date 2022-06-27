Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Sells 418 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC decreased its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 418 shares during the quarter. Sysco makes up approximately 0.9% of Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $3,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter worth $356,291,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,519,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,475,887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677,431 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 13,020,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009,837 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter worth $74,540,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,622,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,183,000 after acquiring an additional 562,270 shares during the last quarter. 80.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sysco alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SYY opened at $85.57 on Monday. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $68.05 and a 52 week high of $91.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.03, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $83.46 and its 200-day moving average is $81.43. The company has a market capitalization of $43.60 billion, a PE ratio of 44.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.15.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.17. Sysco had a return on equity of 100.62% and a net margin of 1.52%. The business had revenue of $16.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. This is a boost from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 96.91%.

In other Sysco news, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $6,451,548.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,609,022. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Aaron E. Alt acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $80.09 per share, with a total value of $80,090.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,138,879.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SYY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sysco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. CL King assumed coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Sysco from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Sysco from $86.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.67.

About Sysco (Get Rating)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.