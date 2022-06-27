Novacoin Price Tops $0.0187 (NVC)

Novacoin (NVC) traded 54.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 27th. One Novacoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0187 or 0.00000088 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Novacoin has a market cap of $43,614.06 and $2.00 worth of Novacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Novacoin has traded up 52.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004730 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,238.62 or 1.00094479 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.38 or 0.00039488 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004591 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001120 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001835 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00023415 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004711 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Novacoin Coin Profile

NVC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 9th, 2013. Novacoin’s total supply is 2,335,757 coins. The official website for Novacoin is novacoin.org . The Reddit community for Novacoin is /r/Novacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Novacoin’s official Twitter account is @MarketNvc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Novacoin is a hybrid scrypt Proof-of-Work + Proof-of-Stake based cryptocurrency operating with no central authority via peer-to-peer open source network. Novacoin has no hard cap except for the 2 billion coin max that has been entered for coding purposes; this can be lifted in the future if needed. “

Buying and Selling Novacoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Novacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Novacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Novacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

