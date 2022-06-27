NovaGold Resources (NG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

NovaGold Resources (TSE:NG – Get Rating) (AMEX:NG) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, June 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.03) per share for the quarter.
NovaGold Resources (TSE:NG – Get Rating) (AMEX:NG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 5th. The mining company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03) by C($0.01).
Shares of NG stock opened at C$7.45 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.83, a current ratio of 68.08 and a quick ratio of 67.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$7.63 and a 200 day moving average of C$8.53. NovaGold Resources has a 1 year low of C$6.79 and a 1 year high of C$10.97.
About NovaGold Resources (Get Rating)
NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of approximately 29,008 hectares located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.
See Also
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/20 – 6/24
- GMS Inc. Posts Strong Results As The Housing Backlog Drives Earnings
- Blackberry Continues To Struggle As Management Remains Asleep At The Wheel
- Ciena Stock Giving Window of Opportunity
- Zai Lab Stock Has Fallen to Value Levels
Receive News & Ratings for NovaGold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovaGold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.