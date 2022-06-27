NovaGold Resources (NG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

NovaGold Resources (TSE:NG – Get Rating) (AMEX:NG) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, June 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.03) per share for the quarter.

NovaGold Resources (TSE:NG – Get Rating) (AMEX:NG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 5th. The mining company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03) by C($0.01).

Shares of NG stock opened at C$7.45 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.83, a current ratio of 68.08 and a quick ratio of 67.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$7.63 and a 200 day moving average of C$8.53. NovaGold Resources has a 1 year low of C$6.79 and a 1 year high of C$10.97.

In other news, Senior Officer Gregory Anthony Lang sold 54,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.27, for a total transaction of C$557,401.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$39,556.19. Also, Senior Officer Melanie Hennessey sold 35,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.10, for a total value of C$288,765.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 610,847 shares in the company, valued at C$4,947,860.70.

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of approximately 29,008 hectares located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

